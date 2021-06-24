Perez Hilton regrets how he covered Britney Spears during difficult periods of her life.

Hilton, 43, took “full accountability” for his tabloid coverage of Spears in the past. The celebrity gossip writer reflected on his career as it pertains to Spears in a recent interview with Sky News.

"I did not express myself as well as I could have."@ThePerezHilton tells @KayBurley that he "carries deep shame and regret" and apologies for 'how I behaved in the past' towards Britney Spears. Read more: https://t.co/TuhDxh4NXo pic.twitter.com/e5MZGwLwrG — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 24, 2021

“I can’t say I was just young and dumb. I think we know a lot more and I think a lot of folks, myself included, were shocked and alarmed for her young children,” Hilton said. “I know I didn’t express myself as well as I could have.

“I didn’t lead with empathy and compassion. I absolutely apologize and carry deep shame and regret.”

Hilton revealed that, along with a public apology, he also emailed an apology to Spears directly.

“I just want to hug her,” he said. “I think she just needs love, because I cannot imagine the betrayal and the sadness and the emptiness that she must feel believing and knowing and experiencing this total lack of not support.”

Spears appeared in court Wednesday and broke her silence on the conservatorship she’s been living under for 13 years.

“I just want my life back,” Spears said. “It’s been enough. It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I’m not good enough, that I’m great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all.”