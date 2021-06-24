Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert and Christine Baranski just brought Sondheim back to Broadway.

On Wednesday, the star of W Network’s “The Good Fight” appeared in-person on Global’s “The Late Show” and chatted with the host about the pending return of Broadway.

“You can’t sing over Zoom,” Colbert pointed out.

The two decided to get a jump on the musical comeback by singing the song “Side by Side” from Stephen Sondheim’s Company.

“We’re the first two performers since Broadway went dark to sing Sondheim,” Baranski said, to which Colbert joked that they should send the clip to the Smithsonian.

“The Late Show” is filmed in front of a live audience at the Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.