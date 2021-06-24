Lisa Kudrow spoke about being fired from “Frasier” with Howard Stern in a new interview.

Kudrow was cast as Roz Doyle on the sitcom, which ran from 1993 to 2004, but was axed three days into filming the pilot, in part because of director James Burrows.

The actress, who joined “Friends” co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, shared: “I wasn’t right for the part [or] for the chemistry of the group. So that wasn’t working but I did think, Oh, I am not this guy’s cup of tea,” Just Jared reported.

The role of Roz ultimately went to Peri Gilpin.

Burrows would direct several episodes of “Friends”, so Kudrow was then worried about losing the role of Phoebe Buffay.

She revealed how she was “the only one of the six of us who had to go in and audition for Jimmy” again.

She explained: “I had one extra audition just for James Burrows. I did it and he went, ‘No notes.’ I left going, ‘That either means she’s beyond help and helpless, just like I always knew,’ or ‘Yeah, it’s perfect. I have no notes.'”

Kudrow admitted that, while filming the “Friends” pilot, she felt like she didn’t mesh with the rest of her castmates.

“Shooting the pilot that week I was like, ‘All right, here we go,’” she remembered. “And Phoebe was not the character that was part of this group really, that easily. There was a struggle.”