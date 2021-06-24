Not every “Friends” guest star was a treat to work with.

Appearing this week on “The Howard Stern Show”, Jennifer Aniston revealed that there was one guest star who left a very poor impression.

“It was as if they were just too above this, to be on a sitcom,” she said of the person, whom she would only say was a man.

“This person was like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny,'” she re-enacted. “It was just like, ‘What are you doing here? Your attitude—this is not what we’re all about.'”

Aniston added, “This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just sh**ting on it.”

However, the actor did try to make amends in the ensuing years.

“The funny thing is, that male did apologize about their behaviour years later,” Aniston recalled, “and just said, ‘I was just so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behaviour.'”