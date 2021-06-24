“Sex Education” is finally back with season 3. But according to Netflix, “change is coming” for Otis (Asa Butterfield), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve (Emma Mackey) and the rest of the students of Moordale when the series returns in September.

“Sex Education” season three. Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley — Photo: Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

Back for a new year, Otis is getting around while his best friend, Eric, makes it official with bad boy Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) discovers her feminist side, and Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) starts crushing hard. Meanwhile, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

“Sex Education” season three. Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs, Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley — Photo: Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

But there are also a number of new faces, including new headteacher Hope played by Jemima Kirke, Dua Saleh, who makes their acting debut as nonbinary student Cal, Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mum Anna, and Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, the older and more successful brother of former headmaster Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie).

“Sex Education” season three. Connor Swindells as Adam Groff — Photo: Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

Sadly, one person not returning is James Purefoy, who plays Otis’ father Remi. While speaking to ET in January, he revealed that he was shooting another series, “Pennyworth”, and because of the shutdown and COVID-19, he was unable to do both.

“Sex Education” season three — Photo: Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

“We’d only done three episodes before we got shut down, so we had to go back and shoot the other seven over the summer once lockdown was lifted, which was when Sex Ed was shooting,” he shared, adding that “I’m quietly confident that [Remi] may be making a return in season 4, should that happen.”

In addition to the first look images of season 3, Netflix also shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos taken by Tanya Reynolds (Lily).

“Sex Education” season three. Kedar Williams Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal — Photo: Sam Taylor/NETFLIX © 2020

“Sex Education” season 3 premieres on September 17, 2021, on Netflix.

