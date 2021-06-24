Barrie, ON- June 6 - Protesters calling for the investigation of first Nations children that died in residential schools have pulled down the statue of Egerton Ryerson on the Ryerson University campus. Egerton Ryerson is considered the architect of the residential school system. Some Students and faculty are referring the downtown university as X University in protest of the name.

Over 751 unmarked graves have been discovered at the site of a former residential school for indigenous children in Saskatchewan.

Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme along with Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron confirmed the discovery of 751 unmarked graved on the land where there Marieval Indian Residential School once stood in a news conference held via Zoom on Thursday.

“We are treating this as a crime scene at the moment, and we’ll know more as continue our search,” Chief Delorme said.

“This was a crime against humanity, an assault on First Nations,” he added. “We will not stop until we find all the bodies.”

The Marieval Indian Residential School was founded in 1899 and wasn’t shut down until 1997. Starting in 1901, the school, run by the Catholic Church, was funded by the Canadian government.

The discovery of the unmarked graves comes just weeks after news broke of 251 unmarked graves being discovered at the former site of the Kamloops Residential School in British Columbia, once the largest residential school in Canada.

That discovery prompted the Cowessess First Nation to begin searching for additional graves at other school sites starting on June 2, using ground penetrating radar.

Chief Delorme noted that the Marieval site is not a mass grave site as the Catholic Church appears to have removed any headstones from the graves in the 1960s.

“In 1960, there may have been marks on these graves,” Delorme said. “The Catholic church representatives removed these headstones and today they are unmarked graves.”

“We didn’t remove the headstones. Removing headstones is a crime in this country.”

Delorme also told reporters that it is not clear whether only children were buried at the Marieval school.

“We cannot affirm that they are all children, but there are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite as well because it was the Roman Catholic church that oversaw this gravesite,” Delorme commented. “Some may have gone to the church and from our local towns and they could have been buried here as well.”

“We are not asking for pity, but we are asking for understanding. We need time to heal and this country must stand by us.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement, saying, “My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation, and for all Indigenous communities across Canada.”

Many other prominent figures and First Nation chiefs were quick to speak out after the horrific news broke.

Grand Chief at Nishnawbe Aski Nation and a member of Muskrat Dam First Nation tweeted, “My heart is with all those impacted by the latest discovery on the grounds of the Marieval Indian Residential School. While we have known that these little ones were surely buried on the grounds of the schools, each discovery brings more pain and trauma.”

Perry Bellegarde, National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, commented, “The news that hundreds of unmarked graves have been found in Cowessess First Nation is absolutely tragic, but not surprising. I urge all Canadians to stand with First Nations in this extremely difficult and emotional time.”

Journalist Mike Finnerty wrote, “751 unmarked graves. Most children. The Church removed markings in the 1960s, according to Chief Bobby Cameron. My brother got in touch. We were born not far from Marieval Residential School. Closed 1996! We are chilled to the bone.”

751 unmarked graves. Most children.

The Church removed markings in the 1960s, according to Chief Bobby Cameron.

My brother got in touch. We were born not far from Marieval Residential School. Closed 1996!

We are chilled to the bone.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations has set up a Residential School Survivors hotline for those seeking support or assistance. You can call the toll free line at 1 (800) 721-0066 or the organization’s 24 hour crisis line at 1 (866) 925-4419.

You can watch the full press conference held by Chief Delorme and Chief Cameron, below.