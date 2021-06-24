Mumford & Sons will be a trio for the time being following the seemingly permanent departure of banjo player Winston Marshall.

Marshall, 33, quit the band following a controversial post praising right-wing journalist Any Ngo’s Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy. He previously took a hiatus from the group in March because of the backlash.

“The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences,” Marshall wrote in a long post on Medium. “I leave with love in my heart and I wish those three boys nothing but the best.”

“I have no doubt that their stars will shine long into the future,” he continued. “I will continue my work with Hong Kong Link Up and I look forward to new creative projects as well as speaking and writing on a variety of issues, challenging as they may be.”

Marshall was a founding member of the group alongside Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane. The quartet started Mumford & Sons in 2007.