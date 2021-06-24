Jamie Lee Curtis is speaking out about being the daughter of showbiz parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

The actress, who has starred in “Halloween”, “Trading Places”, “True Lies”, and “Knives Out”, among others, told People ’90s hosts Jason Sheeler and Andrea Lavinthal: “I’m the child of movie stars. I watched my parents get facelifts and neck lifts.

“I watched their work diminish, I watched their fame not diminish. And the contradiction of a lot of fame, but not a lot of work, is really hard to navigate for people.

“Very hard to be famous but not be doing the thing that made you famous. And that, for the rest of your life, you’re famous for something you did a long time ago, and you chase that attention.”

She continued, “I wanted to be mindful, as the daughter of stars. And so, I was hedging my bets, ’cause I don’t want to be the person pining away for work and not getting it. It’s humiliating and it’s a hard business. It’s all about what you look like.”

Tony Curtis, who passed away in September 2010, starred in many films over the years, including “Spartacus”, “Some Like It Hot”, and “The Great Race”.

Leigh, on the other hand, featured in “Psycho”, “Hitchcock”, “The Naked Spur”, and more. She died in October 2004. She and Curtis were married from 1951 to 1962.