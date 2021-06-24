Rose McGowan is fully on Britney Spears’ side.

Appearing Wednesday night on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, the actress spoke out about Spears’ candid testimony over her conservatorship.

“Imagine you’re a 25-year-old woman, or young human who has been forced to perform as long as she could walk to support her family,” McGowan said.

“Many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head,” she added. “I lived in Hollywood during that time and I’ve made it my life’s mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down — that fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core and they do hurt and they do damage.”

She continued, “What happened today is literally a cultural landmark moment. It is a cultural reset. She got to speak for the first time, I believe, in her life, honestly and openly and what has been done to her is horrific.”

McGowan also made clear that though Spears is a celebrity, her plight is reflective of what many people go through.

“I know it seems like, ‘Why should we care about a rich pop princess?’ But I think it’s deeper than that,” she explained. “And I think it goes to what you talk a lot about, which is the rot in the machine and how society also plays a part in a weird form of oppression.”

She added, “[Spears] said today she’s so angry it’s insane and I understand that kind of rage,” she said before comparing the experience to her own when she was spoke out about Harvey Weinstein, saying that she and Spears are both trying to fight those in control of the media.

“While we’ve all been entertained by Britney Spears, she’s been being tortured and I know it seems like one person, but they’ve done this to women and humans and whistleblowers and people they don’t like and really,” McGowan said. “Like you said, Tucker, the people, the monsters in power that control the puppet, not just her, but like the message it sends to every girl or every boy out there, that you are disposable and the elite can own you.”