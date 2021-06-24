Click to share this via email

The musical animals of “Sing” are back.

This time around, U2’s Bono joins the A-list cast of voice actors reprising their roles, including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, and Nick Kroll.

McConaughey’s koala Buster Moon is taking his musical troupe of singers on the road to star in a bigger and bolder production in the glamorous Redshore City. There’s just one catch: the show’s ruthless promoter needs the group to recruit rock star-turned-recluse Clay Calloway (Bono) for their act.

RELATED: Canadians Lend Voices To Bono’s Animated Series On Vaccine Importance

The new, extended trailer features more musical moments, including Johansson’s porcupine Ash belting out U2’s, uh, make that Clay Calloway’s hit “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”.

Featuring more than 60 songs, the original 2016 movie grossed over $634 million at the worldwide box office following its debut screening at TIFF.

“Sing 2” arrives in theatres on December 22.

Universal Pictures

