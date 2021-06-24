Minnie Driver talks about starring in the upcoming live-action “Cinderella” movie during an appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Driver gushes of working alongside the likes of Camila Cabello in the eagerly anticipated movie, “It’s a musical first and foremost that stars Camila Cabello, who is one of the great, beautiful… she’s one of the great people. She’s the most incredible singer, songwriter and now you will see actress.”

She adds, “Idina Menzel plays the stepmother and Billy Porter is the fabulous godmother and I’m Prince Charming’s mother [Queen Beatrice].

“It’s really fun, the music’s amazing, it’s going to make people happy.”

Ellen DeGeneres, Minnie Driver. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED: Minnie Driver Opens Up About Discovering At 12 That Her Father Was Married To A Woman Who Wasn’t Her Mother

Driver also talks about how her “fundamentally British” son Henry has no interest in going back to California and wants to attend a “hippie English boarding school” in London.

Plus, Driver and DeGeneres reminisce about the actress’ first appearance in season 1 of the talk show, as well as laughing about their outfits.

RELATED: Minnie Driver Hilariously Rants About Influencers

Then, the pair play a fun game of “Celebrity”, which they played during Driver’s first “Ellen” interview back in 2003.