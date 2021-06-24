It’s brutal out here!

Olivia Rodrigo is in the literal hot seat on the new episode of “Hot Ones”, chowing down on spicy vegan wings while answering questions about her career.

“I’m so nervous, but so excited,” she tells host Sean Evans.

Asked if she’s okay with spice, Rodrigo admits, “Not at all, which it’s why it’s going to be interested to see how I act. I am the worst with spice, like literally I think that bell peppers are spicy and don’t eat bell peppers, so it’s going to be fun.”

Getting things started, the “Drivers License” singer handles the early wings pretty well, surprising even herself.

Asked about her early years as a child performing at competitions, she’s asked if any in particular stand out.

“I do remember,” she says of one event when she was just 8-years-old. “It was for the Boys and Girls Club, and I was so stoked. And they gave me a trophy that was as tall as me at the end.”

She adds, “I was so confident, and I would just go up there and own it. I wish that I was still like that nowadays, but it’s a little more difficult when you’re older.”

Rodrigo also tells the story of quarantining in the U.K. for the BRIT Awards at a house where they couldn’t get the heat to work, so she relied on the fireplace instead. One morning the fireplace was particularly smokey, which the singer believes gave her mild carbon monoxide poisoning, causing her to throw up all day.

Moving on to the back half of the hot sauces, Rodrigo finally feels the heat getting to her, commenting, “It’s definitely cleaning out my sinuses a little.”

Soon enough her eyes are red, and she’s chugging glass after glass of water to cool off.

“It like burns your lips,” she remarks, adding near the end, “I’m crying, oh my god. This show is crazy.”