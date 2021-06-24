Blake Shelton found himself in a bizarre and amusing predicament on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Shelton dropped by “Ellen” on Thursday and served as executioner in a trivia game. Two contestants were tasked with finding the missing link between two seemingly unrelated words. For example, what connects “Blake Shelton” and “bananas” may be “Gwen Stefani.”

The losing contestant was pied by a staff member, and subsequently washed off by Shelton with different flavours of hard seltzer in hand. The winner earned $1,000 cash and the loser left with a new television.

Elsewhere during the visit, Shelton performed his number one hit song “Minimum Wage”. It marked his third straight chart-topper, but the first without a collaborator since 2019’s “God’s Country”.

Shelton will return to the road on Aug. 18 for the 2021 Friends and Heroes Tour.