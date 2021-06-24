Click to share this via email

Cher certainly knows how to make an entrance.

The iconic performer is officially on TikTok, and in her first video for the social media site, Cher introduces herself multiple times over.

“Hi, it’s me, the great and powerful Cher and I’m on TikTok,” she says in the video.

Then suddenly, Cher reappears in a new outfit, with brown hair replacing her earlier blonde locks.

“Hi, it’s me, Cher, on TikTok,” she says again, before returning once again with blonde hair to say, “Guess who I am, I’m on TikTok.”

Finally, she appears once again to say, “Hi, of course you know who I am. I was gonna introduce myself, but no.”

Cher also adds, “Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you.”