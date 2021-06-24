Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s youngest son is growing up fast.

Moder shared a rare video of the couple’s boy, Henry Daniel Moder, in celebration of his 14th birthday last week. In the slow-motion clip, Henry pulls off an impressive manoeuver with his skateboard off a quarter pipe.

“Turning 14…. turning in the air…summers turn,” Moder captioned the post. “Ya Henry.”

Roberts and Moder have been married since 2002 and share three children together, twins Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder, 16, and the 14-year-old birthday boy Henry.

In a 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey for Harper’s Bazaar, Roberts said she didn’t think her children would ever truly understand how big of a celebrity she is.

“I don’t think they will ever have a true sense of that,” Roberts said. “I think I told you once when they were starting to figure it out, it was like, ‘You’re famous?’ And I said, ‘I think a lot of people might have seen the movie that I’m in or might know who I am.’ Maybe an hour goes by. ‘Are you more famous than Taylor Swift?'”