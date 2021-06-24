“Thelma & Louise” may be headed for Broadway!

Screenwriter Callie Khouri, who wrote the 1991 film and won an Oscar for her script, says that work has begun on adapting the movie into a musical.

Indie singer-songwriter Neko Case is onboard to write the music while theatre veteran Trip Cullman (The Rose Tattoo, Choir Boy, Lobby Hero, Six Degrees of Separation) is onboard to direct and playwright Halley Feiffer is slated to write the script.

Khouri shared the news with The Hollywood Reporter at last Friday’s special drive-in event to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. Khouri described the project as a reimagining of the cult classic which she says is in the “very early stages” of development.

“It’s a completely different animal,” she explained. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising. I don’t want to say too much about it.”

Khouri also told THR that she’s resisted re-booting or creating some sort of sequel to “Thelma & Louise” despite interest from Hollywood heavy weights in the past.

“There have been queries over the years, but I didn’t really want to see it,” she said. “I just felt like they nailed it,” she said of the filmmakers. “I’m not a big reboot person, anyway.”