Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ed Sheeran is back and with style.

The famed singer returned with a new song and music video titled “Bad Habits” after taking the last few years off to rest and welcome his daughter.

Sheeran wrote “Bad Habits” with collaborators FRED from No. 6 Collaborations Project and “Shape of You” producer Johnny McDaid.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Announces Vampiric New Single ‘Bad Habits’

Leading up to the release, Sheeran spent time with McDaid and his girlfriend, Courteney Cox, where they teased fans that new music could be on the way.

On Friday night, Sheeran will celebrate the release of the song by performing it for the first time from Ipswich during TikTok’s UEFA 2020 show.

RELATED: Kids Question Ed Sheeran On How Much Money He Has, What His Last Lie Was & More In Cute Clip

“Bad Habits” is the first release from Sheeran since 2019’s No. 6 Collaborations Project. The album featured collabs with 22 artists including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Stormzy and Eminem.