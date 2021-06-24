Rosie O’Donnell made a virtual appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, where she opened up about the status of her “crush” on Tom Cruise, which she often spoke about on her daytime talk show prior to coming out as openly gay.

“He is the only person who never misses my birthday,” O’Donnell said of Cruse. “In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life, or now I don’t know him enough to go, ‘Hey, Tommy, it’s Ro, the Scientology thing can we chat?’ Like, that’s not my relationship with Tom Cruise. I don’t have his home phone number. Like I know people think in Hollywood and celebrity, everybody knows each other, but I know him in the way that I did in that time 25 years ago. But every year, I think what a classy guy he is that he never has forgotten my birthday. A lot of people say to me, it’s just his secretary, but I don’t believe that. I think he knows in early March, ‘Oh, it’s Rosie’s birthday coming up.’ And he sends me something every single year for 25 years. I love Tom Cruise and I will always love Tom Cruise.”

However, O’Donnell also admitted she’s not exactly a fan of Cruise’s controversial religion. “I do not understand, uh, you know, the Scientology religion,” she added. “I think it’s a cult and it’s scary. And I think Leah Remini is a hero for doing what she’s done.”

She also weighed in on the nickname the media gave her while she hosted “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” from 1996 to 1999, the “Queen of Nice.”

“Yeah that did bite me in the a**,” she admitted. “I said the day it came out, look at this the ‘Queen of Nice’ in a couple of years it’s going to be the queen of lice, the queen of fried rice, you know, the queen of, we don’t like her anymore. You know, I have an understanding of the cycle of show business and, kind of what happens in people’s careers and when enough is enough. And oftentimes people don’t know that, you know, I think I have a, a good balance of both in my life of the importance of, you know, of both. And it’s hard to maintain. It’s hard to do, especially when you’re doing a show like that.”

Later in the interview, she also revealed that Edward Norton and Brad Pitt were ticked off at her for spoiling the ending of “Fight Club” on an episode of her show.