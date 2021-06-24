There’s a new couple in town!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead are reportedly dating, according to multiple reports. The actress and the “Wheeler Dealers” star worked together earlier this month on 42-year-old Anstead’s upcoming Discovery+ series, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride”. ET has reached out to the pair’s reps for comment.

The news of their summer romance comes the same week that ET confirmed that Anstead’s divorce from Christina Haackwas finalized. Haack and Anstead worked everything out privately and will share joint legal and physical custody of their 21-month-old son, Hudson.

The former couple announced that they had separated in September 2020 after less than two years of marriage. Haack filed for divorce in November and three months later, officially changed her last name from Anstead to her maiden name of Haack.