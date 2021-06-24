Wendy Williams is Team Free Britney.

After Britney Spears testified in her conservatorship case against her father Jamie Spears, Williams didn’t hold back in her thoughts about the singer’s parents and the way she was treated for many years.

“How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears,” Williams said.

Adding, “Death to all of them.”

WENDY SAID THAT ON NATIONAL TELEVISION. MY GOD pic.twitter.com/TgBRtgPYjR — fan account (@beysupdates) June 24, 2021

Williams previously was in favour of Britney’s conservatorship, saying in February, “I think that her father is a good man. I’ve heard that she still needs to be controlled, and she needs to have someone that’s controlling her finances, and controlling who she is friends with and where she goes and what time she’s coming in …”

A long list of celebs have shown their support for the “Toxic” singer after Wednesday’s revelations where she called the conservatorship “abusive” as she asked the court to end it after 13 years.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good,” she said. “I deserve to have a life.”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Paris Hilton, Mayim Bialik, AJ McLean, her ex-Justin Timberlake and more have all posted message in support of Britney.