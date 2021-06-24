The immortal vampire rock star known as Lestat de Lioncourt will be the coming to television.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that AMC has placed a series order for an eight-episode season of “Interview with a Vampire”, based on the first book in Anne Rice’s series of novel known collectively as “the Vampire Chronicles”.

While casting has yet to begin, Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”) has been tapped as exec producer while Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason,” “Weeds,” “Friday Night Lights”) will be showrunner.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”