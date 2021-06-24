The immortal vampire rock star known as Lestat de Lioncourt will be the coming to television.
On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that AMC has placed a series order for an eight-episode season of “Interview with a Vampire”, based on the first book in Anne Rice’s series of novel known collectively as “the Vampire Chronicles”.
While casting has yet to begin, Mark Johnson (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”) has been tapped as exec producer while Rolin Jones (“Perry Mason,” “Weeds,” “Friday Night Lights”) will be showrunner.
“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”
“This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago,” added Dan McDermott, AMC Networks and AMC Studios president of original programming. “We can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection.”Rice has reportedly been trying for some time to shepherd a television adaptation of her novels for some time now, after regaining the rights to her books several years after the release of 1994’s “Interview With a Vampire” (starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in the first book in the series) and 2002’s “Queen of the Damned”.
AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” is expected to hit screens in 2022.