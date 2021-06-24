Samuel Williams is the grandson of British stage and screen legend Dame Judi Dench.

As it happens, he’s also a lookalike of singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.

In fact, reported The Sun, Williams so closely resembles the “Shape of You” singer that he found himself mobbed by fans during one of Sheeran’s shows when fans thought Williams was Sheeran.

“I was in the crowd at one of his shows and a lot of people wanted their photo with me and it became very tight,” Williams said. “People were jumping around and jumping over to get a photo.”

According to Williams, he tried to tell the fans that he wasn’t who they thought he was. “I was like, ‘I am not Ed Sheeran guys. Will you stop?'” he recalled.

Luckily a member of Sheeran’s security team was able to help extricate him from the crowd, and Williams was later brought to meet Sheeran in person. That was when he learned that it was Sheeran himself who was responsible for his rescue.

“He said, ‘Oh yeah I sent him out. You needed the help,” said Williams.

“He is the most down to earth guy,” he said of Sheeran.