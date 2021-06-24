Britney Spears has a “little secret” for her fans nearly 24 hours after speaking out in her conservatorship case.

Posting a quote from Albert Einstein that reads, “If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales.”

Alongside the quote, Spears said, “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for.”

The “Toxic” singer said that one of her “mother’s best traits” was that no matter how bad a day it was when she was younger, “for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.”

Spears said she is posting this because wants be to know her life isn’t perfect “NOT AT ALL.”

“I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she continued.

Concluding, “Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales.”

Spears, who has been under a legal conservatorship for 13 years, did not hold back during the hearing which she said the conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, is “abusive.”

“I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK,” she said. “I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

“It’s enough and it makes no sense at all… I’m done,” Britney continued, accusing her father and those involved in her conservatorship of “criminal” behaviour. “I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”