The recent “Friends” cast reunion brought many revelations to viewers — and apparently a few to the actors themselves.

That’s what Jennifer Aniston admitted during a visit to “Today” on Thursday when co-star Matthew Perry dropped a bombshell when he revealed he would “go into convulsions” if one of his jokes bombed with the studio audience.

“To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn’t laugh. And it’s not healthy, for sure,” said Perry during the reunion, which premiered last month. “If I didn’t get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out.”

That was news to Aniston. “I didn’t understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn’t get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt,” she said, but admitted it “makes a lot of sense.”

Another revelation involved Aniston and David Schwimmer, who confessed they “were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Added Aniston: “So, we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Addressing that mutual crush during her “Today” appearance, Aniston said, “I think there was something about unrequited love and really investing in those [relationships]. I think David and I loved each other — we love each other still to this day — so I do think there was something that had to do with that. And you were investing in something that was very relatable: the one that you never could have or the one you wanted to be with but they couldn’t quite get it together.”