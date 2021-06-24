Channing Tatum is enjoying some precious daddy-daughter time.

On Thursday, the “Magic Mike” star shared a photo of his shirtless self on a beach with daughter Everly, 7.

“You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart,” he writes in the caption to his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.



“You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids,” he continued.

“You said you touched a bald-headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe,” he added.