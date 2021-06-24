Fans might have had to say goodbye to Sam and Dean Winchester, but the “Supernatural” universe could live on.

The CW is currently considering a prequel titled “The Winchesters” that would focus on their parents, John and Mary.

Jensen Ackles, who played Dean, would reprise his role while narrating the show. Jensen and his wife, Danneel, who also appeared on the series, are executive producing.

Joining the Ackles is former co-executive producer Robbie Thompson, who is writing and executive producing the show.

“The Winchesters” does already have a script commitment according to Deadline.

“After ‘Supernatural’ wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” Jensen Ackles told the outlet. “When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the ‘Supernatural’ origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

“Supernatural” finished after 15 seasons last fall.

After concluding, Jared Padalecki, who played Sam, went on to produce and star in “Walker” which is in its second season at CW.