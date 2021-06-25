The Daytime Emmys are taking place on Friday, June 25, honouring the best of daytime television.
Hosted by Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk”, the ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, broadcast on Global.
RELATED: Sheryl Underwood Of ‘The Talk’ To Host Daytime Emmys
ET Canada will update the list of winners as they’re announced; here’s a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards that have been handed out so far:
Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS
Genie Francis as Laura Collins, “General Hospital” – ABC
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital” – ABC
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, “General Hospital” – ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Drew Barrymore- “The Drew Barrymore Show”
Kelly Clarkson- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Sean Evans- “Hot Ones | First We Feast”
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager- “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest- “Live With Kelly and Ryan”
Outstanding Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Limited Drama Series
“The Bay” – Popstar TV
“Beacon Hill” – ReelWomensNetwork.Com
“A House Divided” – UMC
“Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Game Show
“Family Feud” – Syndicated
“Jeopardy!” – Syndicated
“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
“The Price Is Right” – CBS
“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
“Caught In Providence” – Syndicated
“Divorce Court” – Fox
“Judge Judy” – Syndicated
“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” – Syndicated
“The People’s Court” – Syndicated
Outstanding Morning Show
“CBS Sunday Morning” – CBS
“Good Morning America” – ABC
“Sunday Today With Willie Geist” – NBC
“Today Show” – NBC
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
“The 3rd Hour Of Today” – NBC
“GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC
WINNER: “Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch
“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Syndicated
WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“Live With Kelly And Ryan” – Syndicated
“Today Show With Hoda & Jenna” – NBC
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
“Access Hollywood” – Syndicated
“E!’S Daily Pop” – E! Entertainment
“Entertainment Tonight” – Syndicated
“Extra” – Syndicated
“Inside Edition” – Syndicated
Outstanding Daytime Special Event
“94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” – NBC
“2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards” – IFC
“David Blaine Ascension” – YouTube Originals
“Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time” – Syndicated
WINNER: “Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space” – Discovery And Science Channel
Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction
“Special Call Your Mother “- Comedy Central
“Creators For Change On Girls’ Education With Michelle Obama” – YouTube Originals
“I Am Patrick” – CBN
“The Manhattan Project” – Electronic Field Trip – Digital Release
“Reclamation: The Rise At Standing Rock” – Vimeo
“Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict” – Facebook Watch
“Time’s Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement
“The Astronauts” – Nickelodeon
“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated
“Good Morning America” – ABC
WINNER: “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” – Netflix
“Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon
Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Maurice Benard As Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital” – ABC
Steve Burton As Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” – ABC
Thorsten Kaye As Ridge Forrester, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
Wally Kurth As Justin Kiriakis, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Dominic Zamprogna As Dante Falconeri, “General Hospital” – ABC
Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
WINNER: Marla Adams As Dina Mergeron, “The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Tamara Braun As Ava Vitali, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Carolyn Hennesy As Diane Miller, “General Hospital” – ABC
Briana Henry As Jordan Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC
Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS
WINNER: Max Gail as Mike Corbin, “General Hospital” – ABC
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital” – ABC
Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” – ABC
Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series
Tahj Bellow As TJ Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC
WINNER: Victoria Konefal As Ciara Brady, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Alyvia Alyn Lind As Faith Newman, “The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Katelyn Macmullen As Willow Tait, “General Hospital” – ABC
Sydney Mikayla As Trina Robinson, “General Hospital” – ABC
Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series
Kim Delaney As Jackie Templeton, “General Hospital” – ABC
George Delhoyo As Orpheus, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Briana Lane As Brooklynn Ashton, “General Hospital” – ABC
Cady Mcclain As Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Victoria Platt As Dr. Amanda Raynor, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking” – Food Network
Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada At Home 2.0” – Food Network
Edward Delling-Williams, “Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams” – Recipe TV
WINNER: Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro” – Food Network
Sophia Roe, “Counter Space” – Vice TV
Michael Symon, “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out” – Food Network
Outstanding Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” – Syndicated
Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” – Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, “Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” – Syndicated
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch
Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” – Facebook Watch
Larry King, “Larry King Now” – Ora TV
Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray” – Syndicated
Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Tj Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
“General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“I Am Patrick” – CBN
WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix
Outstanding Original Song
“Cabana Boy Troy,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“I Got The Music,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“More Than A Vow,” “The Young And The Restless” – CBS
“The Other Side Of Hollywood,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
WINNER: “Unsaid Emily,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
WINNER: “Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Lighting Direction
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Syndicated
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
WINNER: “Odd Squad” – PBS
“Sesame Street” – HBO
“The Talk” – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
WINNER: “General Hospital” – ABC
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Technical Team
“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix
“CBS This Morning” – CBS
WINNER: “Sesame Street” – HBO
“Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space” – Discovery And Science Channel
“The Talk” – CBS
“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated
Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix
“The Gaze – Facebook Watch” – YouTube
WINNER: “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple TV+
WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing
“Family Feud” – Syndicated
WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS
“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated
“The View” – ABC
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
WINNER: “General Hospital” – ABC
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
WINNER: “Endlings” – Hulu
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“#Washed” – Amazon Prime Video
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
“Craftopia” – HBA Max
“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated
“The New Legends Of Monkey” – Netflix
WINNER: “Odd Squad” – PBS
“Weird But True” – National Geographic Kids
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Alexa & Katie” – Netflix
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC
WINNER: “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling
WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix
“The Healing Powers Of Dude” – Netflix
“Helpsters” – Apple TV+
“Odd Squad” – PBS
Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
“Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
Outstanding Hairstyling
“The Big Fib” – Disney+
WINNER: “The Real” – Syndicated
“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“The Talk” – CBS
“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated
Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program
WINNER: “Dash & Lily” – Netflix
“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix
“The Letter For The King” – Netflix
“Trinkets” – Netflix
“The Young And The Restless” – CBS
Outstanding Makeup
“All That” – Nickelodeon
WINNER: “The Real” – Syndicated
“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch
“The Talk” – CBS
“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated