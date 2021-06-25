Click to share this via email

The Daytime Emmys are taking place on Friday, June 25, honouring the best of daytime television.

Hosted by Sheryl Underwood of “The Talk”, the ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/PT, broadcast on Global.

RELATED: Sheryl Underwood Of ‘The Talk’ To Host Daytime Emmys

ET Canada will update the list of winners as they’re announced; here’s a look at the Daytime Emmy Awards that have been handed out so far:

Outstanding Performance By a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, “General Hospital” – ABC

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, “General Hospital” – ABC

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, “General Hospital” – ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Drew Barrymore- “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Kelly Clarkson- “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Sean Evans- “Hot Ones | First We Feast”

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager- “Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest- “Live With Kelly and Ryan”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

“General Hospital” – ABC

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Limited Drama Series

“The Bay” – Popstar TV

“Beacon Hill” – ReelWomensNetwork.Com

“A House Divided” – UMC

“Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Game Show

“Family Feud” – Syndicated

“Jeopardy!” – Syndicated

“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS

“The Price Is Right” – CBS

“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Caught In Providence” – Syndicated

“Divorce Court” – Fox

“Judge Judy” – Syndicated

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court” – Syndicated

“The People’s Court” – Syndicated

Outstanding Morning Show

“CBS Sunday Morning” – CBS

“Good Morning America” – ABC

“Sunday Today With Willie Geist” – NBC

“Today Show” – NBC

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

“The 3rd Hour Of Today” – NBC

“GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC

WINNER: “Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch

“Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch

“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Syndicated

WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated

“Live With Kelly And Ryan” – Syndicated

“Today Show With Hoda & Jenna” – NBC

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

“Access Hollywood” – Syndicated

“E!’S Daily Pop” – E! Entertainment

“Entertainment Tonight” – Syndicated

“Extra” – Syndicated

“Inside Edition” – Syndicated

Outstanding Daytime Special Event

“94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” – NBC

“2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards” – IFC

“David Blaine Ascension” – YouTube Originals

“Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time” – Syndicated

WINNER: “Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space” – Discovery And Science Channel

Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction

“Special Call Your Mother “- Comedy Central

“Creators For Change On Girls’ Education With Michelle Obama” – YouTube Originals

“I Am Patrick” – CBN

“The Manhattan Project” – Electronic Field Trip – Digital Release

“Reclamation: The Rise At Standing Rock” – Vimeo

“Red Table Talk: Will Smith’s Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict” – Facebook Watch

“Time’s Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement

“The Astronauts” – Nickelodeon

“The Drew Barrymore Show” – Syndicated

“Good Morning America” – ABC

WINNER: “Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous” – Netflix

“Kid Of The Year” – Nickelodeon 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards – Nickelodeon

Outstanding Performance By A Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Maurice Benard As Sonny Corinthos, “General Hospital” – ABC

Steve Burton As Jason Morgan, “General Hospital” – ABC

Thorsten Kaye As Ridge Forrester, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

Wally Kurth As Justin Kiriakis, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Dominic Zamprogna As Dante Falconeri, “General Hospital” – ABC

Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

WINNER: Marla Adams As Dina Mergeron, “The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Tamara Braun As Ava Vitali, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Carolyn Hennesy As Diane Miller, “General Hospital” – ABC

Briana Henry As Jordan Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC

Courtney Hope As Sally Spectra, “The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

Outstanding Performance By A Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, “The Bold and the Beautiful” – CBS

WINNER: Max Gail as Mike Corbin, “General Hospital” – ABC

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, “The Young and the Restless” – CBS

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, “General Hospital” – ABC

Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, “General Hospital” – ABC

Outstanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series

Tahj Bellow As TJ Ashford, “General Hospital” – ABC

WINNER: Victoria Konefal As Ciara Brady, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Alyvia Alyn Lind As Faith Newman, “The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Katelyn Macmullen As Willow Tait, “General Hospital” – ABC

Sydney Mikayla As Trina Robinson, “General Hospital” – ABC

Outstanding Guest Performer In A Drama Series

Kim Delaney As Jackie Templeton, “General Hospital” – ABC

George Delhoyo As Orpheus, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Briana Lane As Brooklynn Ashton, “General Hospital” – ABC

Cady Mcclain As Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Victoria Platt As Dr. Amanda Raynor, “Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli, “Valerie’s Home Cooking” – Food Network

Giada De Laurentiis, “Giada At Home 2.0” – Food Network

Edward Delling-Williams, “Paris Bistro Cooking With Edward Delling-Williams” – Recipe TV

WINNER: Ina Garten, “Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro” – Food Network

Sophia Roe, “Counter Space” – Vice TV

Michael Symon, “Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out” – Food Network

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, “Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud” – Syndicated

Alfonso Ribeiro, “Catch 21” – Game Show Network

Pat Sajak, “Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated

Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” – Syndicated

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” – Facebook Watch

Tamron Hall, “Tamron Hall” – Syndicated

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, “Peace Of Mind With Taraji” – Facebook Watch

Larry King, “Larry King Now” – Ora TV

Rachael Ray, “Rachael Ray” – Syndicated

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Tj Holmes, “GMA3: What You Need To Know” – ABC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, “Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch

Outstanding Writing Team For A Drama Series

“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

“General Hospital” – ABC

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Directing Team For A Drama Series

“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

“General Hospital” – ABC

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Music Direction And Composition For A Daytime Program

“Dash & Lily” – Netflix

“Endlings” – Hulu

“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+

“I Am Patrick” – CBN

WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix

Outstanding Original Song

“Cabana Boy Troy,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated

“I Got The Music,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

“More Than A Vow,” “The Young And The Restless” – CBS

“The Other Side Of Hollywood,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

WINNER: “Unsaid Emily,” “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

Outstanding Lighting Direction For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

“Endlings” – Hulu

“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+

WINNER: “Studio City” – Amazon Prime Video

“Trinkets” – Netflix

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Lighting Direction

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” – Syndicated

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated

WINNER: “Odd Squad” – PBS

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“The Talk” – CBS

Outstanding Technical Team For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“The Bold And The Beautiful” – CBS

“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

WINNER: “General Hospital” – ABC

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Technical Team

“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix

“CBS This Morning” – CBS

WINNER: “Sesame Street” – HBO

“Space Launch Live: America Returns To Space” – Discovery And Science Channel

“The Talk” – CBS

“Wheel Of Fortune” – Syndicated

Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Ashley Garcia: Genius In Love” – Netflix

“The Gaze – Facebook Watch” – YouTube

WINNER: “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

Outstanding Sound Mixing And Editing For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Endlings” – Hulu

“Ghostwriter” – Apple TV+

WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

Outstanding Live And Direct-To-Tape Sound Mixing

“Family Feud” – Syndicated

WINNER: “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated

“Let’s Make A Deal” – CBS

“Tamron Hall” – Syndicated

“The View” – ABC

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Dash & Lily” – Netflix

“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

WINNER: “General Hospital” – ABC

“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Dash & Lily” – Netflix

WINNER: “Endlings” – Hulu

“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+

“The Letter For The King” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

“#Washed” – Amazon Prime Video

Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

“Craftopia” – HBA Max

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” – Syndicated

“The New Legends Of Monkey” – Netflix

WINNER: “Odd Squad” – PBS

“Weird But True” – National Geographic Kids

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Alexa & Katie” – Netflix

“Dash & Lily” – Netflix

“Days Of Our Lives” – NBC

WINNER: “Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling

WINNER: “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“The Healing Powers Of Dude” – Netflix

“Helpsters” – Apple TV+

“Odd Squad” – PBS

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

“Dash & Lily” – Netflix

“Ghostwriter” – Apple Tv+

“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

WINNER: “The Letter For The King” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

Outstanding Hairstyling

“The Big Fib” – Disney+

WINNER: “The Real” – Syndicated

“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch

“The Talk” – CBS

“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated

Outstanding Makeup For A Drama Or Daytime Fiction Program

WINNER: “Dash & Lily” – Netflix

“Julie And The Phantoms” – Netflix

“The Letter For The King” – Netflix

“Trinkets” – Netflix

“The Young And The Restless” – CBS

Outstanding Makeup

“All That” – Nickelodeon

WINNER: “The Real” – Syndicated

“Red Table Talk” – Facebook Watch

“The Talk” – CBS

“The Wendy Williams Show” – Syndicated