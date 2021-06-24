Khloe Kardashian wants to expand her family.

The Good American co-founder sought surrogacy advice from her older sister, Kim Kardashian, before splitting from Tristan Thompson. In a bonus “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” scene shared this week, Khloe shares that her doctor believes she shouldn’t carry another baby.

“Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry,” Khloe tells Kim, while Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are also there with them. “What is your opinion on me doing the surrogate?”

Kim then admits that the first time she had a surrogate, for daughter Chicago, “was so scary.”