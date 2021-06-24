Horror director Eli Roth is diving into the deep blue sea for his upcoming shark documentary, and Discovery+ has acquired the rights.

The film, titled “FIN”, is produced by Lionsgate and Pilgrim Media Group, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Nina Dobrev as executive producers, and will feature the work of photographer Michael Muller and support from such organizations as Oceana, Sea Shepherd and Wild Aid.

“FIN” exposes a vast criminal enterprise that has resulted in the deaths of millions of sharks, slaughtered to near extinction for the culinary delicacy shark fin soup and other dishes featuring shark fins.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Goes Swimming With Sharks In New National Geographic Special

“FIN is the scariest film I’ve ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks,” said Roth in a statement.

“They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House,” he added. “It’s an honour to be joined by Leonardo DiCaprio to bring it to Discovery+ audiences, and I couldn’t have done this film without the incredible support of Lionsgate and the amazing team at Pilgrim. I wanted to show the crisis from all sides and paired with an action campaign we can make the change necessary to protect them. Fifty years ago the world came together to save the whales, then we did it for dolphins, and recently for Orcas. It’s time to do the same for sharks, and time is running out.”

“FIN” is set to begin streaming on July 13.