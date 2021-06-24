Click to share this via email

tWitch is once again hosting “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where he welcomed Casey Wilson and Ashley Graham.

The author and comedian joined tWitch and shared a hilarious story about celebrating her anniversary with her husband by taking a staycation.

Her husband had planned on surprising her with chocolate covered strawberries but things took a turn.

“I guess management had taken matters into their own hands and knew we were coming, which is all odd because it’s not like I’m Julia Roberts,” Wilson recalled. “The had cookies madewith our faces on them. Very nice, very generous.”

But there was one mix up.

“Unfortunately, they Googled me and that is not my husband. That is Ken Moreno who I starred on a sit-com ‘Marry Me’ with,” she added laughing.



Elsewhere in the show, model Graham hung out with Andy Lassner to play a hilarious round of “5 Second Rule”.

The two had to quickly name their favourite toys and put on their best model faces.

