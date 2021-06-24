Simon Cowell paid a virtual visit to Australia’s “Today Show” discuss his new role in an Australian Uber Eats advertising campaign.

In the commercial, Cowell is joined by the beloved Aussie children’s performers The Wiggles, with the “America’s Got Talent” judge introduced as the “Grey Wiggle.”

As they joyfully sing about the food they’ll be eating courtesy of Uber Eats, including such rhyming delicacies as “rices with spices” and “zucchini linguine,” Cowell becomes increasingly disgusted.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Pulls Terrifying Prank On Sofia Vergara On ‘America’s Got Talent’

“Congratulations,” Cowell deadpans. “I now hate music.”

In real life, Cowell is a Wiggles fan. “I love them,” he said. “They are so funny and so happy. Now I’ve got a son, you know, I get them. When I read [the commercial] it really cracked me up. I thought it was so funny, and I got a really sweet message from them. They are very, very nice people, I’ve got to tell you.”

Cowell also addressed the state of his health, having made a full recovery after breaking his back last year when he fell off a bicycle.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Cancels Plans To Appear On Next Season Of ‘X Factor Israel’

“I feel fitter than I have done for a long time because I am exercising now,” he said.

“I’m happiest I’ve ever been in my life before,” he adde. “So, you know, I don’t really know what to say, actually. Just things are good.”