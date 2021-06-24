Click to share this via email

Barry Manilow is the latest celeb to join TikTok.

The iconic singer joined the platform after viral star William White brought back Manilow’s “Mandy” with his equally famous eye-roll.

Sharing the clip with some old footage of himself, Manilow commented, “Oh Mandy… who can do that eye roll? Welcome to #BarryTok.”

Really getting on board with White’s clips, Manilow shared another, adding, “Thank you for all the love, this is fun!”

The Canadian model, 21, has sky-rocked on TikTok for his covers of ’80s songs. Currently with 1.6 million followers on TikTok.