Television’s longest-tenured late-night host is ending a 28-run spent hosting “Late Night”, “The Tonight Show” (albeit briefly) and his TBS show “Conan”, which ended its run with Thursday night’s finale.

To mark the occasion, host Conan O’Brien (who previously worked as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons”) received an exit interview from none other than Homer Simpson himself.

The “Simpsons” patriarch is apparently not a “Conan” fan, faintly praising his guests’ “mildly interesting” talk-show anecdotes.

As the animated dad pointed out, late-night hosts like O’Brien are “a dying breed,” noting that, “There’s only like 800 of you left.”

Ultimately, Homer demonstrated his affection for the departing host, telling him that “you mean the world to me, Conrad.”

Meanwhile, celebrities took to Twitter to shower O’Brien with love on the occasion of the final episode of “Conan”, including late-night competitor Jimmy Kimmel and numerous comedians who’d appeared on the show over the years.