Television’s longest-tenured late-night host is ending a 28-run spent hosting “Late Night”, “The Tonight Show” (albeit briefly) and his TBS show “Conan”, which ended its run with Thursday night’s finale.

To mark the occasion, host Conan O’Brien (who previously worked as a writer for “Saturday Night Live” and “The Simpsons”) received an exit interview from none other than Homer Simpson himself.

The “Simpsons” patriarch is apparently not a “Conan” fan, faintly praising his guests’ “mildly interesting” talk-show anecdotes.

As the animated dad pointed out, late-night hosts like O’Brien are “a dying breed,” noting that, “There’s only like 800 of you left.”

Ultimately, Homer demonstrated his affection for the departing host, telling him that “you mean the world to me, Conrad.”

Meanwhile, celebrities took to Twitter to shower O’Brien with love on the occasion of the final episode of “Conan”, including late-night competitor Jimmy Kimmel and numerous comedians who’d appeared on the show over the years.

Tonight, two men I respect tremendously close a chapter of their brilliant careers. Conan made doing his job the hard way look easy. He & Andy are among the funniest of the many funny people I’ve met. Congratulations to you & your co-workers on a remarkable achievement. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 24, 2021

Huge congrats to @ConanOBrien @TeamCoco !! Conan O’Brien is always so funny, so kind, and so beyond brilliant to share time with. Maybe that’s because he’s so funny, so kind, and so brilliant. And he’s just getting started! pic.twitter.com/1qBCjD361m — bob saget (@bobsaget) June 24, 2021

Conan is the master. I feel I don’t even have the vocabulary to express his impact on me and comedy and he is also so kind and generous. Congrats to the whole team over there. I’m sad the show is ending but what a run wow. — nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) June 25, 2021

Conan changed the course of my career, I honestly don’t know where I’d be without him and his show taking a chance on a very young, hot comedian like me. Thank you daddy @TeamCoco. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) June 24, 2021

One of the first times I was on TV was dressed as a robot for a @ConanOBrien sketch at 30 Rock. It might have been cut. And here I am 2 years ago cosplaying as Conan for one of his Comic Con shows. He is a hero. A legend. And he, along with his writers, have shaped us all. #CONAN pic.twitter.com/Qt4Au28uXx — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) June 25, 2021

Goodbye #CONAN thanks for giving this dumb bitch two chances of a lifetime pic.twitter.com/YdDceU81rT — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) June 24, 2021