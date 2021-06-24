“Duck Dynasty” star Kay Robertson had to be rushed to hospital after her attempt to give family dog Bobo a good night kiss went horribly wrong.
According to a report from TMZ, Miss Kay went in for a smooch and the dog — who was sleeping — became startled and instinctively snapped.
RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Learns Of Adult Daughter From Old Affair, Sadie Robertson Reacts
The snap wound up ripping off a quarter-inch chunk of of her lip, and husband Phil rushed her to the nearest hospital, subsequently telling the story on his “Unashamed” podcast.
All is now well, however; Kay’s lip is on the mend after receiving stitches, and Bobo “apologized.”
Phil tells the entire story in his podcast below.