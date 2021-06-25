Michael Myers is back again.

The terrifying new trailer for “Halloween Kills”, starring Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, was released Friday, with Curtis’ character insisting: “Evil dies tonight.”

The 2018 “Halloween” movie killed at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide, and the night Myers’ evil character returned isn’t over yet.

A synopsis reads: “Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.

“But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.

“The Strode women join a group of other survivors of Michael’s first rampage who decide to take matters into their own hands, forming a vigilante mob that sets out to hunt Michael down, once and for all.”

Myers is once again played by Nick Castle, with the likes of Anthony Michael Hall, Nancy Stephens, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards and Nancy Stephens also starring in the eagerly anticipated horror flick.

Curtis previously spoke about the sequel, saying during an appearance on Jess Cagle’s SiriusXM show in October: “The next one involves when you take that ‘2018’ was about Laurie’s trauma, right? It was focused on Laurie Strode, but you know, there are a lot of other people that had the result of Michael Myers in 1978.

“And we brought back all of those people. So Kyle Richards, who played, you know, the little girl Lindsey came back, we have the character of Tommy where there are other characters, Marion, the nurse, all of the people that suffered the trauma… the ‘Halloween Kills’ movie is about a mob.”

“Halloween Kills” hits theatres on October 15, 2021.