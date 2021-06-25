Jared Padalecki doesn’t seem impressed with news there will be a “Supernatural” spinoff that doesn’t involve him.

Jensen Ackles, however, who played Dean Winchester to Padalecki’s Sam on the long-running show, will be involved in the prequel series, which will focus on the brothers’ parents. Upon hearing the news, Padalecki tweeted:

Dude. Happy for you.

Wish I heard about this some way other than Twitter.

I’m excited to watch, but bummed that Sam Winchester had no involvement whatsoever. https://t.co/bAcEvFKM7p — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

The comment came after Ackles confirmed the news on Twitter, posting the Deadline article:

Ackles is set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester as a narrator of the show, as well as being one of the executive producers, along with his wife Daneel, who also appeared on “Supernatural”.

Fans immediately thought Padalecki and Ackles were joking around with one another, given that they were co-stars on the beloved CW drama for 15 seasons.

However, Padalecki insisted this wasn’t the case.

He replied to one fan:

No.

It’s not.

This is the first I’ve heard about it.

I’m gutted. https://t.co/1i8eC8YAdV — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) June 25, 2021

“Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke, who is not involved in the spinoff, voiced his support for the project, implying that scheduling issues prevented Padalecki’s involvement.

When @JensenAckles first told me this story, I loved it. He & @DanneelHarris & @rthompson1138 are the perfect people to make it. (The other perfect person is too busy Texas Rangering.) Thanks for carrying the torch, guys, go kick it in the ass. Proud of you. #SPN #SPNFamily https://t.co/56hg9NwdHc — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 25, 2021

According to TVLine, Padalecki also shared a since-deleted tweet aimed at “Supernatural” co-executive producer Robbie Thompson, who is set to pen the upcoming series.

He’s said to have written: “Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done. #Bravo you coward.”

See some of the fan reaction to the incident below.

Jensen once he realized he forgot to tell Jared pic.twitter.com/R9EeHAdoZD — ♡Heaven♡ (@Jenmishs_bitch) June 25, 2021

Im gutted for Jared. He offered Jensen a directing role on Walker right away but no one told him about that Winchester spin off ? No words — Gigi Stab 🇫🇷 🏳️‍🌈 (@StabGigi) June 25, 2021

Jared’s is 100% justified in being upset. If they couldn’t have the decency to tell him privately that they were doing this & chose to let him find out publicly, then Jared is entitled to respond publicly — Jackie Talks Nerdy #SaveProdigalSon (@AnUnabashedNerd) June 25, 2021

wait…im seeing reactions from ppl saying that jared’s being dramatic. bc no. jared was absolutely right in feeling hurt and saying so. spn was his baby too, and to be ignored like that? just awful — c シ listening to magnus archives (@babycorejared) June 25, 2021

So there’s a lot of shit happening with this whole prequel. “Et tu brute” is from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar when Caesar sees that Brutus (his supposed friend) was among the ppl who stabbed him in the back. I’m guessing Jared felt betrayed not hearing about it&angrily tweeted pic.twitter.com/fT5xGPhNyf — Bee | CEO of Heller Polls (@explorerofworl1) June 25, 2021

y’all i understand we stan j2 friendship but i’m tired of seeing ppl throwing JARED under the bus for his (valid) reaction. genuinely stfu if you believe HEs in the wrong for jensen not telling him about it. ofc i love jensen but this was not it — c シ listening to magnus archives (@babycorejared) June 25, 2021

Jared is like the most sensitive and friendly person, for him to come to the public and say twice about it I don’t think it’s a joke. Well, he deserved more after 16 years working in supernatural, I hope he’s fine and focused on his new projects. — marlon (@jarpadalwck) June 25, 2021

ET Canada has contacted reps for both Padalecki and Ackles for comment.