Jared Padalecki doesn’t seem impressed with news there will be a “Supernatural” spinoff that doesn’t involve him.

Jensen Ackles, however, who played Dean Winchester to Padalecki’s Sam on the long-running show, will be involved in the prequel series, which will focus on the brothers’ parents. Upon hearing the news, Padalecki tweeted:

The comment came after Ackles confirmed the news on Twitter, posting the Deadline article:

Ackles is set to reprise his role as Dean Winchester as a narrator of the show, as well as being one of the executive producers, along with his wife Daneel, who also appeared on “Supernatural”.

Fans immediately thought Padalecki and Ackles were joking around with one another, given that they were co-stars on the beloved CW drama for 15 seasons.

However, Padalecki insisted this wasn’t the case.

He replied to one fan:

“Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke, who is not involved in the spinoff, voiced his support for the project, implying that scheduling issues prevented Padalecki’s involvement.

According to TVLine, Padalecki also shared a since-deleted tweet aimed at “Supernatural” co-executive producer Robbie Thompson, who is set to pen the upcoming series.

He’s said to have written: “Et tu brute? Wow. What a truly awful thing you’ve done. #Bravo you coward.”

See some of the fan reaction to the incident below.

ET Canada has contacted reps for both Padalecki and Ackles for comment.