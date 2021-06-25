It doesn’t get much more heartwarming than this.

On Friday’s Heart FM morning show, the crew spoke with 10-year-old Rafa, who learned to play Ed Sheeran songs on guitar during lockdown to entertain his cancer-stricken grandfather Norman over Zoom.

“[It’s] very important. My grandchildren mean so much to me, they’re a major part of my life, so to have communication from them is so lovely,” Norman said.

The hosts asked Rafa to play the song “Thinking Out Loud” for them. As the young boy played, Sheeran himself entered the studio and sang along with him, and like a total pro Rafa just went right along with the duet.

Host Amanda Holden was moved to tears by the moment.

After the song, Sheeran offered to send one of his own guitars to Rafa so that he could keep on practising.