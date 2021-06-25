Chris Pratt got the wrong late-night host.

On Thursday night, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and threw the host a retirement party.

“Jimmy, thank you so much for letting me be a part of this incredible night,” Pratt told Kimmel. “It’s just so nice to be able to congratulate you in person — come on, guys — on his last show!”

Wheeling out a cake with Guillermo’s help, Pratt continued, “We got you a cake, and don’t worry, pal, now that you won’t be on TV anymore, you can have as much of that cake as you want.

Kimmel corrected him, though, explaining that he will be returning.

“Yeah, sure you will. No, that’s the spirit. Never give up,” Pratt told him.

“It’s not my last show,” Kimmel said. “It’s my last show for the summer.”

“Oh, you’re staying on?” Pratt asked. “Why?”

Kimmel then explained that he is staying in late-night because he loves his job, to which Pratt joked, “Could have fooled me.”

Of course, Thursday night was the end of the late-night run for another host on another network, as Conan O’Brien said goodbye to his show on TBS. Kimmel, though, isn’t going anywhere.

Despite the misunderstanding, the Kimmel retirement party continued. Kenny G appeared, who asked Pratt to sign a picture for his kids who “love ‘Star Wars’.”

Shouted Pratt, “Guillermo, get Kenny G the f**k out of here!”