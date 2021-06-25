The matching tattoo Rihanna once got with her ex Drake is no more.

RiRi and Drake were thought to have dated quietly for a few years and got the matching shark inkings in 2016.

However, it appears the “Umbrella” hitmaker, who was out for a date night at an NYC arcade bar Wednesday with new beau ASAP Rocky, has covered up the camouflage shark tat.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Photo by Richard/Cesar/TheBigShotApp/Shutterstock
Drake got the ink on the inside of his arm, while RiRi got hers on her left ankle.

According to a 2016 Vanity Fair report, the shark artwork references a stuffed animal that Drake had allegedly given RiRi around the time they went on a date to Toronto’s Ripley’s Aquarium.

The last time Rihanna mentioned Drizzy was in a 2018 interview with Vogue.

She confirmed the pair were no longer in contact, telling the mag: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”