Scarlett Johansson is talking all things Marvel ahead of the release of “Black Widow”.

On “SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham”, she looked back at being a “big sister” to Chris Evans since they first worked together on “The Perfect Score” when she was 17.

“We were in Vancouver for, you know, whatever many months. And it was felt like the closest thing I ever had to a college experience because we were a group of us there, just kind of staying in the same hotel and working and going out and it was a lot of fun,” she said of working with the future Captain America.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson’s Marvel Knowledge Gets Put To The Test By Jimmy Fallon

“We just laugh so much together,” Johansson continued. “I think we find a lot of humour in things that are ironic. We just have a great friendship.”

She then compared her friendship with Evans to that of their character Natasha Romanoff and Steve Rogers.

“In a way the ‘big sister’ relationship that Nat has sometimes with Steve, even though Chris is a couple of years older than me I think we sort of have that same dynamic.”

Johansson said all of her MCU friendships are “mirrored” in real life: “We’re like this weird dysfunctional family.”

And if you thought Johansson’s newlywed husband Colin Jost would have run lines with her for “Black Widow”, you would be wrong.

“He doesn’t like any spoilers though, so I can’t tell him anything. And he doesn’t even pry,” she said. “Of course, he wants to know how was your day, but as soon as it would bleed into, ‘Can you read the scene with…,’ he was like, ‘Am I going to get any spoilers?’ He wanted to know spoiler alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?”

RELATED: Conan O’Brien Shares Throwback Clip Of 9-Year-Old Scarlett Johansson In 1994 Sketch

“Black Widow” hits theatres and Disney+ Premier Access on July 9.

“SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham” is available every Thursday on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher, and more.