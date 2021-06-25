The discussion of which titles, if any, will be bestowed upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children continues.

While Prince Charles does plan for a slimmed-down monarchy, as it currently stands, all his grandchildren will be given the title of prince or princess when he ascends the throne. That includes Archie and Lili, even if tensions between Harry and Charles remain.

“I don’t think he will make the unpopular and hostile move of removing the royal status of his grandchildren,” royals historian and author Robert Lacey told People.

The current Letter Patent from 1917 reads, “…the grandchildren of the sons of any such sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of dukes of these our realms.”

Of course, Prince Harry and Meghan could decline the titles for the children. Queen Elizabeth’s children — Princess Anne and Prince Edward — both did so.

Instead, Lacey feels there is a better chance that Prince Charles will try to upgrade Camilla’s title from princess consort to queen.

The conversation of titles arose during Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah.

“It’s not our decision to make,” the duchess said. “Even though I have a lot of clarity of what comes with the titles good and bad … that is their birthright to then make a choice about.”