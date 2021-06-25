Natalie Imbruglia has reacted to those shock remarks made by her ex David Schwimmer and his co-star Jennifer Aniston during the recent “Friends” reunion.

Imbruglia and Schwimmer were thought to have dated briefly from 1996 to 1997.

The actress was asked about the “Friends” co-stars’ admission to having a crush on each other during an appearance on Australian radio show KIIS FM’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show” this week.

As the former “Neighbours” star asked the hosts whether they were “wondering if there was a crossover,” she added: “I thought that, too. No, I’m joking!”

She said, when asked during which season of “Friends” they dated, “It was such a long time ago, I don’t remember.”

Did @natimbruglia sense her ex @DavidSchwimmer was crushing on @JenniferAnnistn when he was on the Friends set?! 👀 #KJshow pic.twitter.com/2RUp9063Mo — Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) June 23, 2021

Imbruglia went on, “I remember being on set and everyone being lovely and really, really nice. I wasn’t paying attention to whether they were giving each other you know, little looks over my shoulder. I’m okay with whatever happened back then, it was a long time ago.”

Imbruglia’s comments come after Schwimmer said during the reunion, “It was like two ships passing ’cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Speaking about their first kiss, Aniston recalled: “Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.’

“Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”