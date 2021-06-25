Tom Hiddleston is putting his voice to good use.

The “Loki” star is the latest actor to read for the “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” series, which has also featured entries from Tom Hardy (who has appeared several times on the show), Chris Evans, and more.

“Hello, I’m Tom. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a supervillain,” Hiddleston says in a teaser for his reading of the book Supertato by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet.

“This guy is really naughty, very cheeky, and bright green. But never fear, because where there’s trouble, a superhero is sure to follow,” he says.

“Wow that little pea caused a lot of mayhem,” he says in the preview, after having read the story. “But luckily, Supertato was there to save the day! Now it’s time for you to go to sleep. Perhaps you’ll dream of mischievous villains or brave superheroes. Goodnight, little peas.”

