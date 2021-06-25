Tyrese Gibson is giving fans a look inside his luxurious Atlanta mansion.

The actor spoke to Architectural Digest about his incredible home, offering a sneak peek at his 25,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom abode, which comes complete with two 16-foot-tall Transformers statues.

Tyrese Gibson’s home. Credit: Mali Azima/AD

Gibson explained that his bedroom was password-protected because it’s on the main floor and joked he would grow a bunion if he were to take the magazine through the entire six-storey house.

The mansion features marble curtains, marble floors, a very grand dinner table that “only a chosen few” have been able to sit at, as well as a “completely isolated” garden and swimming pool.

Tyrese Gibson’s home. Credit: Mali Azima/AD

“I wanted guests to feel the regal energy, the regal vibe,” the “Fast & Furious” star shared of his home. “But it’s very livable. No one comes into my house and, I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, you can’t sit here.’”

“As I pull up to my house every day, I am literally in disbelief that it’s mine,” the 42-year-old actor added. “People come over and they don’t want to leave. This place has been a gift that keeps on giving…and I will never, ever let it go.”

See more from Gibson’s home tour in the clip above.