Dan Levy has a new look.

The “Schitt’s Creek” star shared a recent selfie with Aubrey Plaza with the two giving off ’70s vibes.

Levy sported oversized, orange-tinted sunglasses and a moustache, while Plaza’s hair was up in curlers.

“Ran into my favorite witch in Tuscany,” Levy captioned the picture. “I’ll kill you,” Plaza responded.

Plaza is currently in Italy filming “Spin Me Round” with Alison Brie. According to IMDb, the film is about a woman who “wins an all-expenses trip to a company’s gorgeous ‘institute’ outside of Florence, and also the chance to meet the restaurant chain’s wealthy and charismatic owner. She finds a different adventure than the one she imagined.”

Levy isn’t currently announced to have a role in the film. He did however debut looks from Dior’s Cactus Jack collection, in collaboration with Travis Scott, which also featured Charlie Heaton, Robert Pattinson, and Nam Joo-hyuk.