Ben Platt is putting his own spin on a Lady Gaga classic.

On Friday, the “Dear Evan Hansen” star released the video for his cover of Gaga’s “Yoü and I”, which will be featured on her Born This Way Reimagined album.

In the video, set in an old, rustic house, Platt strips the song of its original hard-rock attitude and replaces it with a more soaring ballad sound.

Platt is accompanied in the video by a full band and violinists.

The 10th-anniversary Born this Way Reimagined album also features Kylie Minogue covering “Marry the Night”, Big Freedia singing “Judas”, Years & Years doing “The Edge of Glory”, the Highwomen performing “Highway Unicorn” and Orville Peck taking on “Born This Way”.