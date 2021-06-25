Busy Philipps is having her say on James Franco.

On The Daily Beast‘s “The Last Laugh” podcast, the “Girls5eva” star was asked about Seth Rogen’s recent comment that he won’t work with their former “Freaks and Geeks” co-star James Franco anymore.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Does ‘Not Plan’ To Work With James Franco Again After Sexual Assault Allegations

Rogen’s comments came in the wake of the emergence of allegations of sexual assault against Franco.

“I have to say, I mean, it’s interesting,” Philipps said on the podcast. “They were super-close and they had a very tight relationship. And so I don’t have any information.”

She added, “I haven’t spent my days doing deep dives into what it all was, I didn’t work with James past age 20, so I can only speak to the horrible behaviour I experienced.”

RELATED: Busy Philipps On Being Handpicked For Her Role In ‘Girls5Eva’ By Tina Fey: ‘It’s A Dream’

In her 2018 memoir This Will Only Hurt A Little, Philipps describes an incident on “Freaks and Geeks” when Franco shoved her to the ground. The actor was later forced to apologize to her by the show’s producer and director.

On the podcast, Philipps also said that while she couldn’t “speculate” on Rogen’s relationship with Franco, she “wouldn’t want to work with someone who has multiple allegations of predatory behaviour.”