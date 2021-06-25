James Cameron has addressed his on-set behaviour amid years of rumours that he isn’t the easiest to work with.

The Canadian director became the latest to join MasterClass, giving an online course about moviemaking.

/Film wrote a piece about Cameron’s class, writing that he admitted he could have behaved differently on set.

The publication wrote, “[The director] does say that if he could go back and do one thing differently in his career, it would be to improve the nature of the working relationships he had with his cast and crew members. ‘I could’ve listened more,’ he says. ‘I could’ve been less autocratic. I could’ve not made the movie more important than the human interaction of the crew.'”

There have been numerous rumours about Cameron’s on-set behaviour over the years. A New York Times report on 1989’s “The Abyss” claimed Ed Harris was “so angered by the physical torment of the film and the autocratic ways of Mr. Cameron that he said he would refuse to help sell the picture.”

/Film then revealed how Cameron aspires to be “nice” like Ron Howard.

The site wrote, “Cameron goes on to talk about how the ideal director, in terms of on-set behavior, is certified nice guy Ron Howard.

“There’s a funny moment where Cameron mentions that he visited one of Howard’s sets once and was ‘dumbfounded’ at how much time Howard takes complimenting people on his set. And while Cameron and Howard are vastly different filmmakers, Cameron adds: ‘I aspire, even today, to try to be my inner Ron Howard.’”

Cameron also spoke about creating memorable characters: “Give an average person an enormous problem.

“The whole point of storytelling is to live outside yourself, but there has to be some connection to yourself.”

