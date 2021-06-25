Joshua Bassett is sharing new details about his January hospitalization that left him close to death.

The singer and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star was admitted to the hospital on January 14, the same day his single “Lie, Lie, Lie” came out and just six days after ex Olivia Rodrigo released her breakout hit, “Driver’s License”, about their relationship.

Bassett first shared the news of his hospitalization on Instagram, posting a video of him on a gurney before going into surgery. “[W]elp… not the first place i assumed i’d be on my Lie Lie Lie release day… the ER!!” he captioned the post.

“[A]fter an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, [I] figured [I’d] just try to sleep,” he added. “[A]fter multiple, very very ugly days and nights, [I] had no choice today but be taken to the hospital.”

In a new profile for GQ, Bassett, 20, reveals just how grave his condition was.

“I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever,” Bassett told the men’s mag. “It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse.” After suffering what he described as “unimaginable pain”, he finally went to the hospital where doctors discovered he was in septic shock and suffering from heart failure.

As for the cause of his dire condition, Bassett says only, “I’m sure stress had a part in it.”

“[The doctors] told me that I had a 30% chance of survival,” he added. “They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found [dead] in my apartment.”

While recovering, Bassett says he didn’t pay much attention to the gossip surrounding his love life, explaining that he “didn’t have any energy to be able to focus on anything but staying alive.”