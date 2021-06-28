Dan Aykroyd returns to narrate the second season of the terrifying, and unbelievably true, documentary series “Hotel Paranormal”.

Sharing an exclusive preview with ET Canada, star Dan Aykroyd says the second season “wastes no time” immersing viewers into the haunting storylines.

“It starts with creaky floorboards and distant noises to give you a startle, before quickly ramping up to in-your-face scares with ghosts jumping out,” he shares. “There is one particular episode about a B&B in the Canadian countryside that will have you on edge.”

The Emmy Award winner adds: “What makes ‘Hotel Paranormal’ so unnerving and entertaining is that these are all documented real-life encounters, and the new season has even more scary stories to share than the first.”

According to a press release, the upcoming season “ramps up the scares with more bone-chilling real-life stories of otherworldly run-ins told from stays at grand hotels, highway motels and short-term rentals around the world.”

Watch an exclusive sneak peek at the first episode above, in which a man tries to figure out what is haunting his attic.

Season 2 premieres Friday, July 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on T+E.